Slideshow: World Oceans Day at UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you missed it, the biggest World Oceans Day observance in the Coastal Empire happened at The University of Georgia Marine Education Center and Aquarium on Skidaway Island on Thursday, June 9. WSAV photojournalist, Jim Jensen, took some awesome shots of the young learners getting some hands-on experience with some pretty cool aquatic creatures. You can read more about the story here.

Take a look:

World Oceans Day 2017 Celebration View as list View as gallery Open Gallery UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen] UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day [WSAV Jim Jensen]