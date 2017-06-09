Slideshow: World Oceans Day at UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you missed it, the biggest World Oceans Day observance in the Coastal Empire happened at The University of Georgia Marine Education Center and Aquarium on Skidaway Island on Thursday, June 9. WSAV photojournalist, Jim Jensen, took some awesome shots of the young learners getting some hands-on experience with some pretty cool aquatic creatures. You can read more about the story here.

Take a look:

World Oceans Day 2017 Celebration

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s