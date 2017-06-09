UPDATE: Tips lead to arrest of vandalism suspect; attorney says he will pay $14,582 for damages

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CCSO) – Chatham County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Patrick Styblo and charged him with seven counts of interference with government property after he vandalized seven Chatham County vehicles that were parked in the county garage.

Styblo was arrested yesterday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. and was booked in the Chatham County Jail. He will be arraigned this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Through his attorney, Styblo has agreed to make restitution to the county in the amount of $14,582 for the damage to the cars.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank CrimeStoppers for helping to obtain the tips from citizens that help lead to this arrest.

______________________________________________________________________

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CCSO) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the person in these pictures taken from a security camera at the county garage.

On May 27, six county vehicles were vandalized in the county garage on Montgomery Street.

If you recognize this person of interest please call the Sheriff’s Office at 912-652-7681 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.