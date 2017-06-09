Photos: Aspiring police pooch cut from job for being too friendly; lands spot as Vice-Regal Dog

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WSAV) – His name is Gavel and his story is downright adorable. And fans of the German Shepard have enjoyed following his story on the official Facebook page of the Governor of Queensland, His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC.

Gavel was supposed to be trained to become a Queensland Police Service Dog, but he was reportedly too friendly and cuddly. Not able to turn his back on the playful pup, the Australian governor adopted Gavel and he became Queensland’s official Vice-Regal Dog.

This week, the Governor of Queensland posted a series of photos featuring his favorite Gavel Moments on his official Facebook page at @QldGovernor to show the progression of Gavel’s journey from “aspiring police pooch to Vice-Regal Dog.”