Rincon, GA – Alex LeFavi’s excellence in the classroom and in athletics is well known here in Georgia but also across the world in Italy. The South Effingham Mustang was a four year varsity soccer player, but also competes in weight lifting in Italy. Learn more about Alex’s story in this video.
Parker’s Outstanding Student: Alex LeFavi
