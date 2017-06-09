Parker’s Outstanding Student: Alex LeFavi

Rincon, GA – Alex LeFavi’s excellence in the classroom and in athletics is well known here in Georgia but also across the world in Italy. The South Effingham Mustang was a four year varsity soccer player, but also competes in weight lifting in Italy. Learn more about Alex’s story in this video.

