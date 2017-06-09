Local teens arrested for theft and gun-related charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Strategic Investigation Unit (SIU) arrested Elijah Howard, 17, and two 16-year-old male subjects for theft- and gun-related charges on June 7.

Around 1:50 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Savannah High School. Several hours later, around 6:30 p.m., SIU located the stolen vehicle in the area of East 52nd Street and Eastgate Drive. Officers began surveillance, and Howard and the two 16-year-old subjects ran from the car. They were quickly apprehended.

Howard and one of the 16-year-old subjects were each in possession of a stolen firearm. They were charged with possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction, and theft by receiving. Mr. Howard was also found to have an active warrant for another auto theft.

The other 16-year-old subject was charged with theft by receiving and obstruction.