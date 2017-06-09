Judge denies bond for woman accused of leaking top-secret documents

By Published:
This June 2017 photo released by the Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. Winner, is being held for federal authorities at the Lincoln County, Ga., jail. Winner charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinement, her parents said Wednesday, June 7, 2017, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration. (Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office via AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – A federal judge says a young woman charged with leaking classified U.S. documents to a reporter will remain in jail until her trial. Prosecutors successfully argued Thursday that 25-year-old Reality Winner might possess more stolen government secrets and that she might be a flight risk if released on bond.

The parents of the U.S. government contractor insist she’s not a flight risk and should be released from jail before her trial.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they’re not “going to tolerate leakers.”

Gary Davis said his stepdaughter isn’t a flight risk. He says she has never run away from anything and there’s no reason to hold her.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s