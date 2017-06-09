Happening Now: Cops on the Coop to support Special Olympics Athletes

Cops on the Coop 2017

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Law Enforcement Officers from Beaufort Police Department are teaming up with Chick-fil-A on Boundary Street to support Special Olympics Athletes in South Carolina.

Officers will be on the roof and on the ground from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. raising funds for the 25,588 Special Olympics Athletes in South Carolina.

Customers may purchase the 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for $20 and receive a complimentary coupon for a Chick-fil-A sandwich. Customers may wish to simply make a donation without purchasing a T-shirt.

Special Olympics is a year-round sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Athletes are offered a choice of 26 different sports. Sports training and competitions are complimented by leadership, health and education programs.

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Carolina is the largest source of funding for athlete programs. Active in all 50 states and 46 countries, thousands of officers around the globe are fulfilling the mission of Torch Run: to provide awareness of and funds for Special Olympics programs.

