Garden City police search for suspects in armed robbery

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Police Department (GCPD) search for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred at the MLK Lottery Store around 2:45 p.m.

Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery of an undisclosed amount of money on 5150 Augusta Road.

Both men covered their faces to disguise their identity, and GCPD officials say one male appeared to have a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect vehicle is a dark colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garden City Police Department or Crimestoppers.