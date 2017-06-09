Garden City police search for suspects in armed robbery

By Published:

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Police Department (GCPD) search for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred at the MLK Lottery Store around 2:45 p.m.

Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery of an undisclosed amount of money on 5150 Augusta Road.

Both men covered their faces to disguise their identity, and GCPD officials say one male appeared to have a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect vehicle is a dark colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garden City Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s