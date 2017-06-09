Bus bringing students to mission trip crashes near Atlanta, 1 killed

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a church bus carrying Alabama high school students on their way to a mission trip in Africa crashed near Atlanta, killing one person and injuring several others.

Fulton County Police Cpl. Partrena Smith said the Mount Zion Baptist Church bus from Huntsville, Alabama, was headed to the airport Thursday afternoon when it collided with another vehicle on a four-lane road. Dozens of high school students and adults were on board.

Images from the scene showed the bus on its roof and another car underneath it. The parkway where the crash occurred was completely closed and firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta’s airport.