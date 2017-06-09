BOE Police Department hold promotion and recognition ceremony

There was high praise for Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education Police Department today.

Officers were honored for their service, expertise, and hard work at this promotion ceremony. They are charged with making our schools a safer learning environment for students. Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says it takes special people to do this job.

“These are very important employees in our school district,” Levett said. “They provide critical services for us. For all of the employees not only for the boys and girls but for all of our employees in general.”

“We try to stuff them with knowledge and guidance so that they can be prosperous in the near future,” said APO Kenneth Ware, who was named Officer of the Year.

Officers were also celebrated with promotions and recognized for years of service.