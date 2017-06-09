A day of glamour for cancer survivors & caregivers

The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion will partner with local cosmetologists to provide a day of glamor for cancer survivors and their caregiver Sunday, June 1.

Connect and Renew Experience (C.A.R.E) services will be available from noon to 4:00 p.m. including hairstyles, makeup, reflexology, and massages.

Bauer Coslick, L.Ac., from Vitality Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine and Deborah Riner C.Ht., from Coastal Hypnosis Center, will be speaking.

Reservations must be made for services as well as children’s activities.

Call Sarah Copeland at (912) 651-5788 to book your C.A.R.E. appointment.