World Oceans Day celebrated on Skidaway Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest World Oceans Day observance in the Coastal Empire takes shape at The University of Georgia Marine Education Center and Aquarium on Skidaway Island.

Kayla Clark, the Public Programs Coordinator of the Center, says today is the perfect opportunity to celebrate and learn about conservation.

“We have a relatively short coastline that’s going to receive a lot of visitors and people out enjoying the beaches and rivers this summer,” says Clark. “Before that busy season kicks off, we want to educate folks about ways they can enjoy the habitats, but also protect them.”

Clark says there are many benefits to setting aside a day to focus on ocean conservation, saying World Oceans Day allows us to:

Change perspective – Encourage individuals to think about what the ocean means to them and what it has to offer all of us with hopes of conserving it for present and the future generations.

– Encourage individuals to think about what the ocean means to them and what it has to offer all of us with hopes of conserving it for present and the future generations. Learn – Discover the wealth of diverse and beautiful ocean creatures and habitats, how our daily actions affect them, and how we are all interconnected.

– Discover the wealth of diverse and beautiful ocean creatures and habitats, how our daily actions affect them, and how we are all interconnected. Change our ways – By taking care of your backyard and helping in your community, you are acting as a caretaker of our ocean. Making small modifications to your everyday habits will make a difference, and involving your family, friends, and community will benefit our blue planet even more!

– By taking care of your backyard and helping in your community, you are acting as a caretaker of our ocean. Making small modifications to your everyday habits will make a difference, and involving your family, friends, and community will benefit our blue planet even more! Celebrate – Whether you live inland or on the coast, we are all connected to the ocean. Take the time to think about how the ocean affects you, and how you affect the ocean, and then organize or participate in activities that celebrate our ocean.

There are simple ways you can put plastics pollution reduction into practice, by reducing the use of plastic bags, skipping straws at restaurants, and using refillable water bottles.

Clark says these steps will reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in the habitat.

The UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium is open Monday – Saturday. For more information about World Oceans Day, visit here.

