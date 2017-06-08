Training Facility Named after former Chatham County Sheriff

56 years in law enforcement.

5 consecutive terms as Chatham County Sheriff.

Al St Lawrence is a legend in Chatham County law enforcement, and now a permanent part of the Sheriff’s Office.

Hundreds of current and former deputies as well as St Lawrence’s family and Police Officers from around the Coastal empire were all on hand for the unveiling of the Al St Lawrence Memorial Range and Training Facility.

Current Sheriff John Wilcher, who worked under St Lawrence for years, says its a fitting tribute for a man who worked hard for the county and his deputies.

“It was something Sheriff wanted to do when he came here in 1992, “explained Sheriff Wilcher. “What you are standing on now was a city dump. we took this thing, a lot of people were involved in it especially the Sheriff when he was sheriff and made it into what it is today, its a modern day training facility.”

“It is a great sense of pride and we hope we can take care of his legacy through other actions in the community,” said Carol St Lawrence Alexander, Sheriff Wilcher’s daughter.

“When i became a deputy in 1974 they gave me a gun and said don’t go out there and do anything stupid,” smiled Sheriff Wilcher. “Now that times have changed so much we have to train our officers and make sure they are in the right mindset to do things to make sure they do anything wrong and this is one of the wonderful facilities that you could ask for to do that.”

The facility which includes five firing ranges and room for U.S. Marshals will not only be used to weapons train deputies, but also allow jail officers to be trained on site instead of having to travel to Forsyth, Georgia.

Al St Lawrence served five consecutive terms as Chatham County Sheriff until his death in 2015.