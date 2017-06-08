SAVANNAH, GA – June 8, 2017 –Coastal Heritage Society invites the public to attend STEAM Fest, a new event designed to share STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) education initiatives as well as to launch the summer season of steam site tours by rail at Georgia State Railroad Museum. The event will be held Saturday, June 24th from 10 am to 4pm at 655 Louisville Rd. Savannah, GA 31401.

“We’re so excited to offer our inaugural STEAM Fest event because it allows us to explore the full breadth of topics related to our historic site and to steam locomotive power,” said Emily Beck, Manager of Interpretation at Coastal Heritage Society. “STEAM education is used in daily programming for our visitors, is evident in the function of our rail equipment and even connects with the beauty of our historic architecture! We hope visitors will come out and help celebrate both steam power and STEAM education with us.”

Some of our community partners will include: Savannah Technical College sharing about their internationally recognized Historic Preservation program, the Savannah Riverkeeper demonstrating the science behind water quality testing and STEAM Savannah will be discussing their summer program focused on young creators and builders.

Snapology and Maven Makers will also provide STEAM-based activities for event attendees. Jesse Rosenblum, the Nutrition and Garden Coordinator for Savannah Children’s Museum will lead a Charlie Cart demonstration focused on the chemistry of cooking.

Georgia State Railroad Museum will offer enhanced programming throughout the day, including executive railcar tours, hand car activities, steam site tours by rail, plus steam power and Bernoulli’s Principle demonstrations.

Robert C. Jones, the author of “A History of Georgia Railroads,” from Arcadia Publishing will present about his book and host a book signing. Terry Koller, Georgia State Railroad Museum’s Director of Railroad Operations will present on “A Technical Look at Steam Locomotive History.”

Throughout the day, we will fundraise for our Track Match Challenge campaign, an initiative focused on expanding sections of track to improve ADA accessibility for train rides at our site and provide more flexibility to maneuver our trains and rolling stock.

Admission to STEAM Fest is included in the cost of regular admission to Georgia State Railroad Museum, $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12. This event is FREE for Coastal Heritage Society members. Support for STEAM Fest is made possible thanks to Coca-Cola of Savannah.

About Coastal Heritage Society

The mission of Coastal Heritage Society is to provide educational experiences for the public through the preservation and presentation of the historic resources of coastal Georgia and adjacent regions. Coastal Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1975 which operates five historic museums including Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Savannah History Museum, Old Fort Jackson and Pin Point Heritage Museum.