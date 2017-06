CHAPIN, S.C. (WSAV) — A South Carolina man faces charges of attempted murder after authorities say he tried to set three of his family members on fire.

47-year-old Mark Allen Bell allegedly poured gasoline on the floor of his Chapin home, throwing gas on family members while making threats.

Police say Bell tried to set the gasoline on fire, but family members stopped him.

Bell now faces three counts of attempted murder. It is unclear if he has an attorney.