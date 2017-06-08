Metro investigates East 38th street shooting

By Published: Updated:
The scene of the shooting around 9:30 a.m. [WSAV Chris Murray]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting of Daniel Brantley, 42, near the intersection of West 38th Street and Wessels Avenue on June 8.

At about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the area and found Mr. Brantley suffering from serious injuries. Mr. Brantley was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in critical, but stable, condition at this time.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

