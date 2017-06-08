GEMA disburses over $3.8 Million for Hurricane Matthew Aid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) presented Hurricane Matthew reimbursement checks totaling $3,838,790 to Chatham County, The Board of Education and several municipalities Thursday.

“We are happy to deliver approximately 3.8 million dollars back into Chatham County’s economy. These funds represent the culmination of many hours of hard work between the State of Georgia and our local partners,” said Tom Moore, Deputy Director, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

The breakdown of funds are as follows:

Chatham County: $2,479,692.

Board of Education: $66,398

City of Savannah: $483,397

Garden City: 261,400

Thunderbolt: $3,341

City of Tybee: $543,562

Hurricane Matthew caused tens of millions of dollars in damage to the Coastal Empire. These funds will contribute to the restoration.

Attributes: Chatham County Board of Commissioners