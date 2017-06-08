GARD Fundraiser and Event

Published:

GARD ( Georgia Animal rescue & Defense ) has teamed up with Jason’s Deli in Savannah. The fundraiser is happening June 17th at Jason’s Deli; if you come in anytime from 5pm-10pm and mention the fundraiser, 15% of your meal sales will be donated to GARD!

I wanted to also let you guys know of a “animal pet care drive” we are holding outside of Pooler PetSmart on Saturday, June 10th from 1pm-3pm. It’s like a toy drive but it’s an animal care drive! We will be accepting any and all donations! We thrive off donations and getting the community aware and involved helps us more than you can imagine.

