FUGITIVE FILES: Convicted Rapist on the Run

He’s a convicted rapist with a series of violent charges in his past.

Now he is on the run again.

“He has been charged in the past with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and numerous drug charges as well,” explains Cpl. Ed Garvin of the Chatham County Sheriff’s SORT team.

Now James Styles is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Styles was convicted of raping someone under 16 in Delaware, spent time in prison and has faced a series of charges since he came back to Chatham County.

“He knows the system, He’s been registered with us since 2009. He knows what we are going to do to try and find him,” sais Garvin.

Styles is 5’11” 186 pounds. He may be in the area of E 38th street in Savannah, or may have fled back to Delaware or Philadelphia where he has family.

“To have the eyes and ears of the people that are here that have hopefully heard something from someone in the community that knows where he’s at or has seen him walking down the streets,” said Garvin.

If you know where James Styles may be call Chatham County Sheriff’s or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.