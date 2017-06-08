City asks for public’s help in creating WWI exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah Research Library & Municipal Archives is currently planning a World War I Centennial exhibit for 2018 to honor Savannahians’ role in the war.

The City would like to include items from local residents and families to further personalize the exhibit.

Residents are asked to share World War I related artifacts or documents with the City to help create the exhibit.

To lend an item to the exhibit or to learn more, please contact Luciana Spracher, City of Savannah Library & Archives Director, at Lspracher@savannahga.gov or (912) 651-6411.

Attributes: City of Savannah Public Information Office