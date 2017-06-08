Bluffton promotes Manning to Police Chief

BLUFFTON, S.C. – Bluffton Town Manager, Marc Orlando, announced the promotion of Deputy Chief Joseph Manning to the position of Police Chief, effective July 1, 2017.

“Major Manning has demonstrated his ability to lead our Police Department. His unrelenting work during Hurricane Matthew, his day-to-day ability to foster and support our community policing program along with his extensive law enforcement experience and education make Major Manning a natural and obvious choice to move into the role as our next Police Chief,” said Orlando.

Major Manning was hired as second in command of the Bluffton Police Department in September 2013, but his law enforcement experience dates back to 1984 in Florida. There, he worked for the Kenneth City Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Over the 27 years of policing in Florida, Manning supervised deputies in patrol, narcotics, internal investigations, and intelligence regarding counter terrorism.

Manning holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services from Springfield College. He is also a graduate of the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, the Senior Leadership Program and the FBI Police Executive Fellowship Program where he served in the Counterterrorism Division, National Joint Terrorism Task Force. He has also graduated from the Northwestern University, School of Police Staff and Command, Class 379. Major Manning is currently working towards receiving his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice in Public Administration from Liberty University.

Mayor Lisa Sulka and Town Councilmen are in support of Major Manning’s promotion and released the following group statement. “The Town is fortunate to have such a qualified and respected leader to be our new Chief. Major Manning has proven leadership and community engagement to be successful and effective.”

“I am grateful to have the support of the Mayor, Council, and Town Manager. Bluffton is an amazing town where I look forward to working tirelessly for the community. It has been a long-term goal to serve as Police Chief and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as well as the working relationships I will continue to build with Town employees and the officers I work alongside,” said Manning.