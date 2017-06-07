Winner’s parents speak out, say ‘she’s a good person’

GEORGIA (NBC) – The parents of the NSA contractor arrested for allegedly leaking information to the press say she is not being portrayed accurately in the media. Twenty-five-year old Reality Leigh Winner is accused of leaking a document about Russian hacking of U.S. electoral systems.

She was arrested at her home near Augusta, Ga. on Saturday.

Winner’s mother, Billie, says Reality is an Air Force veteran who also volunteers to help others.

Her parents want to show the side they know and love about their daughter. “She’s a good girl. She’s a good person. She’s never been in trouble with anyone or the law or anything. She always does what’s right,” said Billie Winner-Davis, Reality’s mother.

“The side of Reality that we know and love is not what’s being portrayed and we wanna put her face out there, rather than what’s being pulled for their own political purposes,” said Gary Davis, Reality’s father. “I mean she’s a good kid. She’s a good girl, and we’re just here to help her get through this.”

No matter what people may say, Winner’s parents say they will stand by her.

“She is a good person. She volunteers. She does whatever she can to make the community, and the world better,” said Winner-Davis.

Reality’s next court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday June 8.

If she’s convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.