What you need to know before Comey’s testimony

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 for the first time since he was fired.

This comes in the midst of an ongoing investigation into a possible connection between Trump campaign officials and Russian interference of the 2016 election.

Comey’s opening remarks were released to the public today, the full statement of which is available to read here.

In the statement, Comey recounts several conversations with President Trump. This includes one conversation where Comey says the president requested a loyalty pledge from him.

Comey also confirms news reports that the president asked him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn.

The hearing is scheduled to air on WSAV from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For any on-the-go viewers, the testimony will be streamed live on WSAV.com at 10 a.m.

This will interrupt coverage of the 2017 French Open tennis championships from Paris, which will instead be aired on NBC Sports.

There has been no shortage of buzz around the hearing. Some are hailing it as ‘Washington’s Super Bowl,’ and plan to host viewing parties complete with special food and drinks for the occasion.

One Washington pub even vowed to buy a round of drinks for their customers every time Trump sends a tweet about Comey during his testimony.

Whether it is a TV or phone screen, viewers are expected to be glued to them.