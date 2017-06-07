Video Roundup: Anticipation grows ahead of Comey’s testimony

(NBC News) Anticipation is growing ahead of former FBI Director James Comey’s scheduled testimony before Congress later this week.

More classified information about Russian hacking has been leaked to the press, and the alleged source of those leaks sits behind bars.

Reality Leigh Winner, a National Security Agency contractor, was arrested for leaking top secret documents containing information about Russian efforts to hack U.S. voting systems just a week before the 2016 election.

Her attorney says she’s being used as a scapegoat, and investigators should focus on the information those documents revealed instead of the leak.

It’s raising the stakes on the already highly anticipated testimony of former FBI Director Comey, expected to talk openly about his interactions with President Trump before his abrupt firing.

President Trump has cited the investigation into possible Russian meddling in the election, and ties to his campaign, as part of his reason for dismissing Comey.

The president, asked Tuesday what message he had for Comey said “I wish him luck”.

