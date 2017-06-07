The Latest: Iran says 2 killed, 30 wounded in twin attacks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – The Latest on attacks in Iran’s parliament building and the shrine of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says two security guards have been killed and more than 30 people wounded in attacks on the parliament building and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Assailants armed with Kalashnikov rifles stormed the parliament building Wednesday and one of the attackers blew himself up inside, where a session had been in progress. Another group of attackers, including a second suicide bomber, struck the shrine. The Islamic State group claimed the attack, marking the first time it has taken responsibility for an assault in Iran. The Sunni extremist group is at war with Iran-backed forces in Syria and Iraq.

___

2 p.m.

The Islamic State group has claimed attacks on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which killed at least one person and wounded several others. The claim was carried by the IS-run Aamaq news agency and circulated among the group’s followers over social media. The Sunni extremist group is at war with Iranian-backed groups in Syria and Iran and views Iran’s Shiite majority as apostates deserving of death. Iranian media says several attackers, including suicide bombers, took part in the assaults on both sites, with the parliament attack still underway. Lawmakers were in session at the time of the attack, and have been ordered to remain in place.

___

1:15 p.m.

Iranian state TV says one of the attackers taking part in an assault on parliament has blown himself up. It says four attackers launched Wednesday’s assault on parliament, which has wounded at least eight people. Police have surrounded the building, where a legislative session was underway, and heavy gunfire could be heard from outside. A separate assault at the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in another part of Tehran, killed a security guard and wounded four other people. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks or if they were coordinated.

___

Noon

Iran’s state TV says four attackers were involved in a parliament shooting that is still underway, and that eight people have been wounded. The state TV report did not provide further details, or say whether the shooting was linked to another attack Wednesday on the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. There, four attackers, including a suicide bomber, killed a security guard and wounded four other people. State TV said one of the attackers was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested following the shrine attack.

___

11:30 a.m.

Iran’s state TV news website says four “terrorists,” including a suicide bomber, have attacked the shrine of the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the capital, Tehran, killing a security guard and wounding four people. State TV said one of the attackers was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested following Wednesday’s attack. Iranian media earlier reported a shooting inside the parliament building that wounded a security guard, without providing further details. It was not immediately clear if the attacks were related.

___

11:15 a.m.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway. The semi-official Tasnim news agency says medics are treating the guard. It did not provide further details about Wednesday’s shooting.