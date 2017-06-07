Statesboro Police charge man in sexual assault case

STATESBORO, Ga. (SPD) — The Statesboro Police Department have arrested Jarvis Dontez Walker, 31, of Millen, Georgia for the offense of rape.

Walker was wanted in a sexual assault investigation that was reported the night of June 2 on West Inman Street in Statesboro.

Upon arrival, Statesboro Police Department officers met with the victim and determined that the suspect fled the scene prior to officer arrival. The victim advised the officer that the suspect was known to her and that they met through an on-line dating site.

A detective responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The victim was transported to the Teal House for a sexual assault examination.

The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Walker for the offense of rape. A lookout was issued for Walker and he was entered into GCIC and NCIC as a wanted person.

Walker was arrested on the warrant in Jenkins County on June 5. He was later picked up from the Jenkins County Jail and transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing.

Walker is currently being held in the Bulloch County Jail, pending further court action.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911.