Southeastern Grocers issues voluntary lima bean recall

Southeastern Grocers is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products that were sold in BI-LO and Harveys supermarkets across Georgia and South Carolina.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are as follows:

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans – 60788001195 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans – 60788001215 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Steamable Mixed Vegetables – 60788002193 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Mixed Vegetables – 60788001209 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Frozen Mixed Vegetables – 60788001173 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Soup Vegetables – 60788001201 (16 oz. package)

The packages have a ‘best by’ date of 2019.

Southeastern Grocers encourages customers to throw away the product or return it to any BI-LO or Harveys store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (866) 946-6348.