CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CCSO) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the person in these pictures taken from a security camera at the county garage.

On May 27, six county vehicles were vandalized in the county garage on Montgomery Street.

If you recognize this person of interest please call the Sheriff’s Office at 912-652-7681 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.