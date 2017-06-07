Ready to dance? Do Savannah has the skinny on the Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Here’s your chance to watch some of your favorite local personalities on the dance floor. It’s the Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association.

You can also get details for 1/2 Way to A.U.R.A. Fest, the Puppet People exhibit from Angela Beasley at the Savannah Cultural Arts Gallery, Sesame Street Live at the Civic Center and how you can get The Original Tybee Island Coloring Book.

What: Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia 2017 to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

When: 6 p.m.-midnight June 9

Where: Savannah International Trade & Convention Center

Cost: $150, includes show, cocktails and dinner; votes are $1; proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s Association

Info: Act.Alz.org

What: 1/2 Way to A.U.R.A. Fest

When: 6 p.m. June 10

Where: The Space Station, 2438 Bull St., and Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.

Cost: $10 in advance, $12 at the door; all ages

Info: aurafestsavannah.com

What: “The Art of Puppet People from the Studio of Angela Beasley”

When: June 9-July 28; opening reception 5-7 p.m. June 9

Where: City of Savannah Cultural Arts Gallery, 9 W. Henry St.

Cost: Free

Info: savannahga.gov/arts

What: “Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend”

When: 6:30 p.m. June 13 and 10:30 a.m. June 14

Where: Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Cost: $12-$65

Info: SavannahCivic.com

What: Launch party for “The Original Tybee Island Coloring Book”

When: 1-4 p.m. June 10

Where: Tybee Island Social Club, 1311 Butler Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: Facebook.com/theoriginaltybeeislandcoloringbook