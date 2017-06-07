Our Hometown: BRAVO Music summer camp registration underway

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

You can help make a difference in the lives of some of our area’s aspiring young musicians.

Registration is now underway for BRAVO Music Company’s 19th annual summer music camp.

The 2-week program runs July 5 -14 from 8 am to 5 pm at Derenne Middle School.

Activities include band, strings, theory, music appreciation, private tutoring, vocal training and more.

The deadline to apply for scholarships is Thursday, June 8.

If you’d like to sponsor a child, donations are also being accepted.

For more information, call: 912-352-4281.

