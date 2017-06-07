Our Hometown: 5th annual Family Reunion Saturday in Daffin Park

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

Who doesn’t like a family reunion?

Join E93 & Magic 103.9 this Saturday, June 10, from noon to 5 pm for a free day of fun in Daffin Park during its 5th annual event!

There will be a grocery giveaway courtesy of Savannah Feed the Hungry, health screenings, inflatables for the kids, vendors, a celebrity wing eating contest and more!

Don’t miss the live performances by old school R&B groups Soul for Real and Force M.D.’s also rap new comer Joe Gifted.

The event is free and open to the public!

For more information, call: (912) 629-7100.

 

