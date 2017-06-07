Mother claims West Savannah shooting may be connected to son’s disappearance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The mother of Jamison Lemons, a missing man out of Savannah, now wonders if a recent double shooting on West 42nd street is connected to his case.

Jamie Young last saw her son on May 7 and has yet to hear or see him since.

“He has almost 5,000 friends on Facebook and not one person came to say that they knew where my son was,” says a teary-eyed Young.

She now wonders if a recent double shooting on West 42nd Street is connected to her son’s disappearance.

Detectives are investigating the shooting of Brittani Brown, 26, and Tony Stevens, 33, who were shot in the 600 block of West 42nd Street on June 6.

Brown was fatally shot on Wednesday and was Lemons ex-girlfriend, according to Young.

“She was the hope of me finding my son and now I feel that since she’s no longer with us, the hope is gone,” says Young.

Young claims Tony Stevens, the other man shot in the Westside shooting also knew Lemons, saying “Everybody that’s involved were at one point friends and I can’t figure out where things went wrong.”

Metro Police told News 3 they are unable to confirm the connection between Lemons and the Westside shooting.

Tony Stevens remains in critical condition tonight. Young says she will not stop the search for her son.