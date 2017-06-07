Metro seeks to identify suspects from April robbery near West Duffy, Jefferson Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SMCPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two male subjects suspected of a robbery that took place April 12 near the intersection of West Duffy Street and Jefferson Street, at approximately 2:30 a.m.
The first suspect is a black male, 40-50 years of age. He is approximately 5’8”, with an average build. He has a clean shaven head, and a light mustache and facial hair.
The second suspect is a black male, 50-60 years of age. He is approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, also with an average build. He has a clean shaven head and no facial hair.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124.
Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.