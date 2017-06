For the fifth year in a row, local radio stations E93 and Magic 103.9 will host a “Family Reunion” for the entire community to enjoy. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the free event this Saturday in Daffin Park which features live entertainment, grocery giveaways, games, and more.

Click the play button to watch our interview with E93 Program Director Mike Bell and Cumulus Marketing & Promotion Director Gil A. Jones Jr.