UPDATE: Emergency outdoor warning siren test rescheduled

By Published: Updated:

Savannah, GA – (June 7, 2017) The Chatham Emergency Management Agency has canceled today’s monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System. The test has been rescheduled for Friday.

In the event of poor weather conditions such as rain or overcast weather, the siren test will be rescheduled.

To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, please visit our website at www.ChathamEmergency.org.

 

____________________________________________________________________________________

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct a monthly scheduled test of their siren system at noon Wednesday, June 7.

Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from various sirens throughout the county.

This monthly test is necessary to ensure that the Emergency Warning Siren System is functioning properly.

In the event of poor weather conditions such as rain or overcast weather, the siren test will be canceled or rescheduled.

To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, visit CEMA’s website here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s