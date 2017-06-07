BREAKING NEWS: Police ID victims in deadly shooting at West 42nd and Burroughs Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting of Brittani Brown, 26, and Tony Stevens, 33, in the 600 block of West 42nd Street on June 6.

At about 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the area and found the victims inside a residence.

Brown succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Stevens was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is in critical condition at this time.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two shots were fired around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at West 42nd Street and Burroughs Street in Savannah.

Life-threatening injuries have been reported by Savannah-Chatham County Police Department.

News 3 is on the scene and will continue to update this story.

