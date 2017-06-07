The Latest: Cosby set for 3rd day of sexual assault trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The Latest on the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby (all times local):

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the third day of his sexual assault trial. The chief accuser of the 79-year-old actor is expected to return to the witness stand Wednesday.

Andrea Constand emerged from 12 years of silence Tuesday to testify. Constand has testified about how her professional relationship with the Temple University trustee evolved into a friendship. She says Cosby became more flirtatious and suggestive over time, once grabbing her thigh and later attempting to unbutton her pants.

She says she made it clear she didn’t welcome the behavior. She says she shot down the actor’s casual advances before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills he said were herbal supplements.

Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

The defense says the relationship with Constand was consensual.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby’s lawyers are proving quick to go on the attack as his sexual assault trial gets underway in suburban Philadelphia. A judge Tuesday will decide if the mother of one of his accusers can testify.

Kelly Johnson told jurors Monday that she told her mother after Cosby abused her in 1996 when she worked for his agent. She said she feared speaking out at the time because Cosby was “the biggest celebrity in the world.”

Cosby’s lawyers questioned her credibility.

Prosecutors called Johnson to try to show Cosby had a prior history of drugging and molesting women. Cosby is charged with assaulting a Canadian woman, who also is expected to testify.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims unless they grant permission, which Johnson has done.