UPDATE: Burton Fire District IDs victim in fatal crash in Beaufort County

SEABROOK, S.C. (Burton Fire District) – The Burton Fire District responded to a single vehicle accident in Seabrook late last night resulting in a fatality. Officials name the victim as Cedric Adkins, 34, of Estill, S.C.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 5, the Burton Fire District responded to a vehicle accident on Stuart Point Road in Seabrook. Burton firefighters arrived to find a single vehicle accident involving a heavily damaged passenger vehicle that had rolled over.

Fire crews assisted the male driver who was not wearing a seat belt; however, the driver did not survive.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 145 motor vehicle accidents in 2017. This was the sixth motor vehicle accident for Burton since Friday.