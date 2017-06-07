Bluffton Police accepting Citizen Police Academy applications

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2017 Citizen’s Police Academy which gives the public an opportunity to learn what it’s like to be a police officer.

The 10-week course will focus on the history of police, traffic enforcement, radar operation, evidence collection, fingerprint recovery, defensive tactics, firearms and more.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and agree to a background check.

Apply by visiting the Police Station located at 101 Progressive Street to fill out the application, or complete the application on the Bluffton Police Department’s website here.