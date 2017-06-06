Vegas officer arrested on manslaughter charge in choke death

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say a police officer was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter for placing a neck hold on an unarmed man who died outside a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Kenneth Lopera posted bail Monday and was released from jail in the death of 40-year-old Tashii S. Brown. On May 14, Brown approached Lopera and his patrol partner and said he thought people were after him.

The officers chased him through The Venetian out into a driveway. Videos show Lopera using a Taser, punches and a chokehold to subdue Brown.

The county coroner ruled Brown’s death a homicide after finding that he died of asphyxiation. A police union official says the 31-year-old officer will plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a second charge of oppression under color of office.