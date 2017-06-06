Two men charged in 36 deaths at Oakland artists’ warehouse

File - In this Dec. 3, 2016 file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the Oakland, Calif., building. A source close to the investigation tells The Associated Press Monday, June 5, 2017, that two men have been arrested and will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 partygoers. (KGO-TV via AP, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP/NBC) – The first criminal charges have been filed after 36 people died in a fire six months ago at an Oakland warehouse and artists collective. Forty-seven-year-old Derick Almena, who founded the Ghost Ship warehouse and his 27-year-old right-hand man Max Harris were each arrested and charged Monday with three dozen counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Almena had turned the warehouse into a “deathtrap.” Court documents say his reckless actions created “a high risk of death” at the Ghost Ship. The two men were each being held on bail of nearly $1.1 million. Almena’s three lawyers called their client a “scapegoat” and the charges a miscarriage of justice.

