Signs of hate cause upset in Florida neighborhood

PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Derogatory signs posted on a lawn in a Florida neighborhood have several residents upset.

Roland Price placed five signs in his yard on Saturday. On them were the words “Jews,” “infidels,” an anti-gay slur and an offensive term referencing mentally handicap people. The last sign had the words “Great Again.”

Some neighbors were in disbelief.

“It’s disgusting. It’s repulsive,” said one woman.

“I’m absolutely shocked,” said another neighbor, a block away.

Price said his signs are self-explanatory.

He said the previous administrations had too many Jewish and LGBTQ people in their cabinets.

Price also said the derogatory term used to insult mentally handicapped people was meant for Hillary Clinton voters, and to vote for her because she’s a woman is grossly irresponsible.

