Residents trapped on 2nd floor after apartment removes stairs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV) — Firefighters rescued several people trapped on the second floor of their apartment after managers in their complex removed the stairs.

The DeKalb County residents said they woke up with this morning to find crews removing their stairs.

A notice left on their door stated the residents would not have access to complex managers until Thursday.

“You can’t lock everybody up here, we feel trapped!” exclaimed Shawnta Tiller, a resident stuck on the apartment floor. “There could be a fire, how are we supposed to get down?”

Management did not answer the door or call when local news crew reached out. The DeKalb County Fire Marshal Joseph Cox was also unable to get a hold of them.

Firefighters were then called to the scene to rescue the trapped residents with a ladder.

“It’s better to be proactive before an emergency takes place, as this case, then wait until a tragedy occurs because it certainly is not worth it,” said Fire Marshal Cox. “One call and it will be addressed.”

The Fire Marshal said the complex could be cited for code violations.