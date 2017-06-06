Mayor DeLoach meets with elected officials to discuss GA military bases

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — Georgia elected officials and other community leaders of Hinesville and Savannah met in Washington today to discuss funding for Georgia military bases.

Senator David Perdue, Senator Johnny Isakson, and Mayor Eddie DeLoach were among the group to touch base about efforts being made to improve operations at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

Mayor DeLoach says modern advancements are needed on base, including new hangars and updated equipment, but is optimistic about the progress by officials so far.

“We appreciate everything they’ve done, which they have done a lot,” says DeLoach. “We look forward to working with them on continuing that.

Officials hope to address the base improvements as soon as proper funds have been established.