Mayor DeLoach meets with elected officials to discuss GA military bases

By Published:
[coutesy of Brie Jackson. Nexstar]

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — Georgia elected officials and other community leaders of Hinesville and Savannah met in Washington today to discuss funding for Georgia military bases.

Senator David Perdue, Senator Johnny Isakson, and Mayor Eddie DeLoach were among the group to touch base about efforts being made to improve operations at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

Mayor DeLoach says modern advancements are needed on base, including new hangars and updated equipment, but is optimistic about the progress by officials so far.

“We appreciate everything they’ve done, which they have done a lot,” says DeLoach. “We look forward to working with them on continuing that.

Officials hope to address the base improvements as soon as proper funds have been established.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s