Making the most of summer: College Prep Camp open to high school students

It may be summer vacation but that doesn’t mean students and parents shouldn’t be thinking about continuing education. Next month, there is an important opportunity for rising ninth through twelfth graders to prepare for college.

Dr. Zke Zimmerman, President of 100 Black Men of Savannah, Inc. joins the conversation with more information.

More details:

FOR: All Rising 9th- 12th graders
Camp Coordinators: Dr. Zke Zimmerman,
Mr. Brian Dawsey (SSU) & Mr. Robert Solomon (Savannah Tech)
DATES: 17-20 July 2017 (Windsor Forest HS)
TIME: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
16 Community Service Hours Awarded
COST: $15.00
Scholarships Available as needed

RESERVE A SEAT:
http://www.100blackmensav.org
QUESTIONS: Dr Zimmerman (912) 704-3165 or Email: javarorlz@aol.com

