Local woman helps 1-year-old with mitochondrial disease she’s never met

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Brylee Hudson is a 1-year-old living with her family in Missouri. She’s also suffering from mitochondrial disease and one local woman wants you to lend a helping hand.

“We just love her and we play with her as much as we can for as long as we can,” Amanda Hudson, Brylee’s mother, said.

Brylee weighs 14 pound, is legally blind and can’t hold up her own head because of her non-curable disease.

“From how to use your energy; from how to break down your food,” Hudson said.

Experts said mitochondrial disease is an inherited chronic illness and it causes physical, developmental, and cognitive disabilities.

“It’s just the simple things, just how to use your arm,” Hudson said. “You know you can get so exhausted just trying to do the easiest function.”

Brylee goes through several different therapies to strengthen those skills, which come at a hefty price.

So Hudson’s sister-in-law, who lives in Savannah, created a gofundme account that reached some unexpected people.

“I saw a post on Facebook with one of my friends that was saying her best friends sister has a little girl Brylee and she has mitochondrial disease and was looking for a gofundme account and people to help out,” Becky Griffin, who’s creating an event for Brylee, said. “I thought I should just do my part and help out and see what I could do.”

A month ago when Becky saw the post she went straight to work organizing the event. They have 30 different vendors who will donate a percentage of sales to the family.

“It just melted my heart because I couldn’t even imagine having one of my children going through this and I just wanted to do what I could to help,” Griffin said.

Now, the two are working together for Brylee to get the help she needs.

“We’re just going to keep fighting until she stops fighting,” Hudson said.

The event, Helping Brylee Fight Mito Disease, is Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Oaks at Wilmington Island.

There’s still time for you to become a sponsor as well. Just click here for more on the Facebook page.

For more information on how to donate click here for the gofundme page.