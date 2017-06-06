Hurricane lane reversal exercise set for SC interstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with a number of state and local agencies, will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise on June 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to test lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas of the state.

This hurricane evacuation exercise is designed to test lane reversal plans for Interstate 26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in the event of a coastal evacuation order.

The exercise will simulate reversal operations on U.S. 278 and U.S. 21. No traffic lanes will actually be reversed during this exercise.

The deployment of South Carolina Department of Transportation equipment and personnel will be made on these roads leading out of Hilton Head and Beaufort.

Aerial units will also be flying assigned aerial surveillance routes.

The exercise should not interfere with the flow of traffic. Intersections will not be blocked, and motorists will be allowed to move freely.

The Highway Patrol cautions motorists to be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.