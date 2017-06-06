Harley-Davidson issues recall on 57,000 motorcycles

(CNN) — Harley-Davidson is recalling about 57,000 motorcycles worldwide due to faulty oil line installations.

The company said it has nine reports of oil lines coming off, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.

The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury.

The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2 through May 9.

Milwaukee-based Harley said a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly.

“This is a voluntary recall in the interest of customer safety,” Harley said in a statement.

Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge.