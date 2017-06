GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of forgery and theft in Garden City.

The suspect used a fraudulent check to purchase tires from Savannah Tire on Augusta Road on May 25.

He drove to the business in a Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Anyone with any information on his identity should call the Garden City Police Department at 912-963-2721 or Crimestoppers at 620-275-7807.