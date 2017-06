AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a man whose body was found floating in the Savannah River died from drowning. Richmond County coroner Mark Bowen said in a statement that 66-year-old Charles Williams of Greenville, South Carolina was pronounced dead upon being discovered around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the 5th Street Marina in Augusta.

The autopsy was completed Monday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Further details haven’t been released.